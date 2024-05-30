Amid trolling, this Heeramandi star calls Sharmin Segal a 'masterpiece': 'After 10-15 years...'

Heeramandi's Indresh Malik aka Ustadji defended Sharmin Segal against trolling and called her a masterpiece.

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar started streaming on Netflix, Sharmin Segal has been heavily criticised for her performance. In the series, Sharmin, who's also Bhansali's niece, plays the role of Alamzeb. Amid heavy trolling, actor Indresh Malik supported Sharmin and defended her against the trolling.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Indresh, who plays Ustadji in Heeramandi, said that everyone has the right to criticise and you cannot stop it, "Everybody has the right to criticise. You cannot stop anybody from commenting or criticising. So it's all about your state of mind."

Indresh called Sharmin a masterpiece

The actor even compared Sharmin to a masterpiece, and said that she would go places. Sharing his experience of working with her, Malik said, "I had a blast working with her and she's a wonderful soul. In between shots, we used to joke and, mark my words, she'll go places. There have been masterpieces in history that the masses have rejected. After 10-15 years, people realise it's a masterpiece. But when it was made and released, people rejected it outright there and then."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said Sharmin Segal was the 'correct choice' for Heeramandi



In an interview with India Today, Sanjay Leela Bhansali called casting Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb's correct choice and said, "She has a face of what Alamzeb should be- somebody who doesn't want to be a tawaif or has no makings of it. You needed somebody with a very fresh, innocent quality to her, somebody who doesn't talk like a tawaif. And that person wants to break free with some pursuit of wanting to write poetry. So, I felt that Sharmin was the correct choice for Alamzeb."

Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut and received mixed reviews from the audience. The show also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Richa Chadha along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha and Adhyayan Suman among others in key roles.

