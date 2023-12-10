Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn get notices from Allahabad High Court for this reason

Viral video: Desi woman's sensational dance to Kaanta Laga raises temperature on internet

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice in Lust Stories, her mother didn't allow it

Watch: Girl's attention-grabbing dance in crowded metro goes viral, internet says 'koi band karo'

Uttar Pradesh: Eight killed on highway as car collides with truck

Viral video: Desi woman's sensational dance to Kaanta Laga raises temperature on internet

A viral video featuring a woman dancing exuberantly to Lata Mangeshkar's "Kaanta Laga" has taken social media by storm

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

In the quest for an instant mood booster, look no further – we've stumbled upon the perfect video that's bound to bring a smile to your face. A captivating clip features a woman adorned in a stunning black outfit, dancing with pure emotions to the timeless tunes of Lata Mangeshkar's "Kaanta Laga" song. Her performance is the epitome of dancing as if nobody is watching, and it's making waves across social media.

Shared on Instagram by the user @anjumordance.fp, this viral video has already garnered an impressive 47,000 likes, leaving viewers in awe of the dancer's infectious energy.

In the brief footage, the dancer, clad in a sizzling black ensemble, effortlessly moves to the beats of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song. Her joy is palpable, and the sheer enthusiasm displayed in her performance might just compel you to get up and join to shake a leg with her 

The video's popularity soared as it reached a whopping 47,000 likes within a short span of being shared online. Delighted netizens flooded the comments section, praising the woman's vibrant spirit.

One user expressed, "Love her spirit," capturing the collective sentiment of joy emanating from the video.

Another comment read, "She knows how to enjoy herself," highlighting the infectious happiness radiating from the dancer's moves.

"This is next level," exclaimed a third user, acknowledging the exceptional quality of the performance.

In agreement, a fourth viewer added, "OMG, this is out-of-the-box dance, so good," emphasizing the uniqueness and excellence of the dance routine.

