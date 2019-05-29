'This is the Moment': Watch former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga's 'The Voice Australia' audition goes viral

Former Zimbabwe paceman Henry Olonga, who retired from international cricket in 2003, auditioned for The Voice Australia on Monday (May 27).

The cricketer who is remembered for his battles with Sachin Tendulkar at Sharjah appeared on the singing talent show.

His rendition of the song "This is the moment" by Anthony Warlow got the attention not just of the judges but also of fans across all social media platforms.

"Music is special to me because I sang as a soloist in the choir every term of my schooling. It became a very important part of my education," he said.

"I've been singing a lot of music since I retired from my previous career,' he said. 'I just wanna sing now. Just sing."

In the teaser the audition, Olonga spoke about how his decision to wear a black armband in protest to "mourn the death of democracy in Zimbabwe" ended up costing his career.

"I grew up in a country called Zimbabwe. A lot of terrible things had happened in Zimbabwe, human right abuses when a man called Robert Mugabe came to the helm. This led to myself and Andy Flower to do a protest at the World Cup 2003. We wore black armbands as symbols of mourning the death of democracy. I lost my career and I then got exiled after receiving death threats in Zimbabwe. I finally settled in the UK for 12 years before coming to Australia," said Olonga.

Former Australia player and coach Darren Lehmann and former South African pacer Shaun Pollock too seemed impressed with his performance.

Just watched @henryolonga on @TheVoiceAU, what a great performance. Good luck Henry! — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 27, 2019

Great Job Bud... loving it..from the first time I heard you sing .. I have always been impressed..@henryolonga . The Blind Auditions: Henry Olonga sings ‘This Is the Moment’ | The Voice... https://t.co/J8pbCrvHO9 via @YouTube — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) May 27, 2019

Olonga is also famous for shocking India in the 1999 World Cup match at Leicester. He claimed three Indian wickets with India needing just nine runs of two overs. Zimbabwe went on to win that match by three runs.

He retired from international cricket and was also forced to flee the country due to constant death threats. After living in exile in Britain for 12 years, Olonga moved to Australia where he lives in Adelaide with his two daughters and wife Tara.