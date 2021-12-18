Sunil Gavaskar has THIS to say about Virat Kohli being sacked from ODI captaincy

Former Indian great Sunil Gavaskar feels that sacking Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper of the team could be a good thing, as it would motivate the batter to do better. Gavaskar also added that this could indeed work in Kohli's favour, as it could be the boost that the latter needs to return to top form once again.

Kohli was recently replaced by Rohit Sharma as the full-time skipper of the ODI team, while the former had already announced his decision to relinquish T20I captaincy. Meaning, Rohit will captain the side in both the white-ball formats.

"We may see the Virat from two years ago, slamming centuries after centuries," Gavaskar said according to Sports Tak.

For the unversed, Kohli has not scored an international century for the past two years, his last ton came against Bangladesh in November 2019, at the Eden Gardens.

Gavaskar further added that handing the captaincy to Rohit could further amplify his impact on the team.

A former skipper himself, the cricketer turned commentator said that once the responsibility of a captain rests on a player's should, his shot selection automatically improves, and the same could happen to Rohit Sharma as well.

"We have also seen that when Rohit was made captain of Mumbai Indians, he took those scores of 20, 30, and 40 runs and converted them into big scores. When you are captain, you play with a lot more responsibilities. Your shot selection gets better. You know you have to set an example and MI reaped the benefits by winning the title five times. It is possible to see Rohit score, even more, runs once he is the white-ball captain," stated Gavaskar.

Both Rohit and Virat will have the opportunity to show their hunger against South Africa, in the upcoming Test series in December and the ODI series in January.