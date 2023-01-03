STA vs REN Big Bash League Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades match

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

Match 27 of Big Bash League will see Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades lock horns with each other.

It will be the first time these two teams will face off against each other, the Stars are currently in seventh place while the Renegades are further up on fifth place in the BBL 2022-23 standings.

The Stars have won just two of their six games so far this season, while the Renegades have won three of their seven matches.

READ| IND vs SL 1st T20I predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill set for debut, return of Sanju Samson-Suryakumar Yadav

Dream11 Prediction – Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Big Bash League 2022, match 27

Keeper – Joe Clarke

Batsmen – Aaron Finch, Tom Fraser Rogers, Shaun Marsh

All-rounders – Marcus Stoinis (C), Beau Webster, Will Sutherland

Bowlers – Akeal Hosein (VC), Kane Richardson, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke(wk), Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c)

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Martin Guptill, Peter Handscomb(wk), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

READ| ‘Do we have such a team?’ Kapil Dev makes BIG statement about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

STA vs REN My Dream11 team

Joe Clarke, Aaron Finch, Tom Fraser Rogers, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis (C), Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein (VC), Kane Richardson, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2022 match 27 is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, January 3 at MCG. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website.