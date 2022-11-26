'Never felt energy like that': Virat Kohli recalls 'special' knock versus Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli said that October 23 will always have a 'special place' in his heart

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday recalled his unbeaten 82-run knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022, revealing that the match will always have a 'special' place in his heart. The 34-year-old came out to bat after KL Rahul was dismissed early as India were chasing 160 runs, and he helped pull off an epic result as the Men in Blue prevailed on the last ball against their arch-rivals.

The Delhi-born talismanic batsman smashed an unbeaten 82-run knock, including six boundaries and four sixes.

Rohit Sharma's men struggled against Babar Azam's Pakistan as they were reduced to 31/4, but then Hardik Pandya stitched together a much-needed partnership with Kohli.

The Indian all-rounder was dismissed after scoring 40 runs in 37 balls before Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning runs by hitting a boundary on the last ball.

Kohli posted a picture of himself from the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Instagram on Saturday, recalling the 'blessed evening'.

"October 23rd 2022 will always be special in my heart. Never felt energy like that in a cricket game before. What a blessed evening that was," wrote Virat on the photo-sharing app.

With a memorable win over Pakistan, the Men in Blue got their World Cup campaign underway on the perfect note, and they would go on to beat the likes of Netherlands, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, losing just one match to South Africa in the Super 12 stage.

They would qualify for the semifinals as winners of Group 2 but lost to eventual World Cup champs England by 10 wickets in the final four. Kohli meanwhile finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs in six innings.