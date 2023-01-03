IND vs SL 1st T20I predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill set for debut, return of Sanju Samson-Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka greet each other

Hardik Pandya will lead a new-look Indian team against Sri Lanka in the first T20I between the two sides on January 3, Tuesday, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma out because of a thumb injury, and vice-captain KL Rahul rested, alongside Virat Kohli, a new opening partnership will be seen in India colours later in the day.

Shubman Gill is in line to make his T20I debut, having impressed in ODI formats, and he is likely to be partnered by Ishan Kishan.

In his time as an international Gill has scored runs freely, at an average of 57.25 in 15 matches. He has smashed a century as well as four fifties.

On the other hand, Kishan would like to further cement his place in the side, having smashed a sublime double hundred towards the end of the year against Bangladesh.

After being rested for the Bangladesh tour, Suryakumar Yadav will be making his comeback to the international circuit, and he has been elevated as the vice-captain in Rahul's absence.

There's going to be a fiesty battle for the middle order as Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda will all be in contention for places.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Yuzvendra Chahal will continue his run, while Arshdeep Singh will be welcomed back after a much-deserved rest, and they will be joined by Umran Malik as well as Harshal Patel.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, D Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara