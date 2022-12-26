Search icon
'What you would do if India didn't play cricket': Ravichandran Ashwin silences troll in BRUTAL manner

After shining for Team India in the second Test against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin was targetted by a troll, but the spinner had an epic reply.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:43 AM IST

R Ashwin silences troll in EPIC fashion after India's win

Team India's senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again proved his worth as he helped the Indian side win the second Test against Bangladesh, as they were reeling at 74/7, chasing 145 runs to win in Mirpur.

KL Rahul's men were in a spot of bother as they began Day 4 at 45/4, but dwindled to seven wickets in the first session itself, however, Ashwin's unbeaten 46-run knock, along with Shreyas Iyer's 29-run inning saw the Indian team over the line, as their 71-run unbeaten partnership saved the day. 

After the 2nd Test, Ashwin was hailed by fans all over social media, but then there are some who simply don't stay calm. As the spin wizard shared a picture on Twitter celebrating India's triumph, a Twitter user tried to troll the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace. 

Ashwin though was having none of it was he hit back at the troll in stunning fashion. Earlier in the match, the veteran was dropped at 1 by Mominil Haque, and the troll suggested that Ashwin should hand over the 'Man of the Match' trophy to the Bangladesh player. 

"You should have handed this to Mominul Haque, Who dropped that dolly.. had he bagged it, India all out for 89 for sure.. @ashwinravi99," he wrote. Shortly afterwards he'd receive a brutal reply from the Indian cricketer. 

"Oh no ! I thought I blocked you, oh sorry that’s the other guy. what’s his name?? Yes Daniel Alexander that’s the name !! Imagine what you both would do if India dint play cricket," wrote Ashwin. 

The pair of R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer were key for India, otherwise, disaster could have struck since the visitors had many chances to wrap up the Test, however, a lack of urgency caused a lot of panic towards the end. 

Team India returns to action next in January as they are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka for a white-ball series at home. 

