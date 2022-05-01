SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in India

Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad today at an evening game that will be played at MCA Stadium, Pune. Both the teams have had contrasting IPL so far as SRH is at the 4th position currently with 5 wins from 8 games and Chennai Super Kings are on the brink of elimination and currently stand at the 9th position with 2 wins from 8 games.
READ: DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in India
The Kane Williamson-led side has been fantastic with both bat and ball and they are likely to stick with the same playing XI for the upcoming fixture as well.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings start?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on May 1 (Sunday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings place?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be held at the MCA Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma