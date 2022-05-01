DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

DC vs LSG when and where to watch

In match 45 of the IPL, Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals would be looking for more stable batting from its batting lineup as except for their opening combination of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, no one has really scored many runs for the team.

Whereas Lucknow Super Giants, they will look forward to continuing their winning run after winning against Punjab Kings in their previous IPL game.

Delhi Capitals have played 8 matches so far in IPL 2022, winning 4 and losing 4. They have 8 points in their kitty. With 6 wins and 3 defeats in 9 games, Lucknow Super Giants own 12 points.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants start? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on 1st May (Sunday) at 03:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants take place? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav