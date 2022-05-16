Shreya Singla scripts history, bags gold in Deaflympics 2022 in Badminton

Shreya Singla

Shreya had left for Brazil on April 27 to compete in the Deaf Olympics, where she competed in matches from May 2 to 4. India won the gold medal in the final match by defeating Japan. Shreya Singla hails from Bathinda, Punjab. She made her country proud by winning gold in badminton during Deaflympics.

READ: Match by match India's road to victory for the Thomas Cup 2022

The medal came in a team event, after defeating Japan in the finals. In 2019, Shreya represented India at the 2nd World Deaf Youth Badminton Championship held in Taiwan and won a silver medal in the girls’ double event.

According to the statement of Shreya’s father Davindar Singla and mother Neelam Singla, Shreya has been deaf since childhood. From the beginning, she was a big fan of badminton. She began playing badminton when she was seven years old.

She received training from Bahadurgarh's Shining Star Academy. She has now brought honor to India by competing in the Deaf Olympics. India has four female players competing in the Deaf Olympics.

READ: Premier League: Manchester City drops 2 crucial points for the title race as game against West Ham United ends in a draw

Deaflympic is held in Caxias Do Sul, in Brazil. It was started in May 2022 and the closing rates are 15th May 2022. This year 72 nations have participated in the Deaflympics with 2267 athletes. 1521 men and 746 women have participated in the deaf Olympics from the 72 nations.