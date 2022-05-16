Match by match India's road to victory for the Thomas Cup 2022

Indian team won the Thomas Cup for the first time after defeating Indonesia in the final match yesterday.

India's men's badminton team scripted history as they won Thomas Cup for the first time in history by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia in a tense game yesterday.

But winning this cup wasn't easy as the Indian contingent had to face tough challengers from its various opponents at the various stages of the tournament. Indian team played a total of 6 games in this tournament along with finals and lost only 1 game that came against Chinese Taipei. India's road to victory to clinch its first-ever Thomas Cup.