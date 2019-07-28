'Should leave this terrorist country': Mohammad Amir likes controversial tweet, fuels British passport rumours

Left-arm Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who quit Test cricket recently, liked a controversial tweet from his official Twitter account on Sunday and the social media went absolutely bananas over it.

The PAK sensation dropped a bombshell about his future as a Test cricketer, announcing his retirement from the longer format of the game.

"It has been an honor to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket," Amir said in a statement.

Earlier in 2017, the 27-year-old was considering retiring to focus on One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals.

"Amir himself is now upset that how this private discussion came out in the open and who leaked the discussions. The Pakistan Cricket Board and team management in West Indies is now investigating as to who is responsible for leaking out this private discussion," a report in Pakistan said.

It was being reported earlier that Amir is planning to obtain a British passport and settle down in the United Kingdom, a source said. Amir has been married to a British national, Nargis Malik since September 2016 and is eligible for a spouse visa, which allows him to stay in England for 30 months.

"He is clearly planning to obtain a British passport and permanently settle down in England in future," a well-informed source said.

"With a spouse visa he can work freely and enjoy other benefits as a permanent resident of the UK which is why he is planning to also purchase a house in England," the source added.

Amir, 27, has plenty of cricket left and the news about his plans to settle down in the UK came as a surprise for his fans.

The source said Amir is eligible for the spouse visa despite spending some time in juvenile jail for a few months during the spot-fixing scandal in 2010-2011.

"He travels to England regularly and also plays county cricket since last year. So, there are no hurdles for him now." Amir announced his retirement from the longest format on Friday having played 36 Tests in his chequered career that saw him being banned for spot-fixing. Amir's decision, however, to didn't go down well with Pakistani pace stalwarts, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar.