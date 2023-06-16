Search icon
Shoaib Akhtar's rare picture with his 'daughter' leaves fans intrigued

His fans were thrilled to see him sharing a personal moment with his daughter, and the post quickly garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Former Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Akhtar, fondly known as the Rawalpindi Express, recently delighted his fans and followers by sharing a heartwarming photograph on his Instagram story. 

The picture featured a young girl, which he mentioned as his daughter, Ayleen Sheikh. Akhtar tagged her account and captioned the image with "Chill mode with my daughter," indicating that they were spending some quality time together.

Akhtar, who was known for his incredible speed on the cricket field, has always been a beloved figure in Pakistan. His fans were thrilled to see him sharing a personal moment with his daughter, and the post quickly garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Akhtar married Rubab Khan on July 23, 2014, and they have been blessed with two sons. Their first son, Mohammad Mikaeel Ali, was born on November 7, 2016, and their second son was welcomed on July 14, 2019. However, it is currently unclear whether the girl in the Instagram story is Akhtar's biological daughter or not.

Shoaib Akhtar gained worldwide recognition for his lightning-fast pace and ability to deliver intimidating bouncers that instilled fear in opposing batsmen. He holds the record for the fastest delivery ever bowled in cricket history, clocking in at an astonishing 161.3 kmph. 

READ| 'He didn't need to say it': Ex-Pakistan cricketer on Sachin Tendulkar's praise

