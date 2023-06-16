'He didn't need to say it': Ex-Pakistan cricketer on Sachin Tendulkar's praise

Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo)

During his illustrious 24-year cricketing career, Sachin Tendulkar faced some of the toughest bowlers in the game. From the legendary Shane Warne to the fearsome Glenn McGrath, Tendulkar was no stranger to a challenge.

However, despite facing some of the biggest names in cricket, the ‘Master Blaster’ revealed that he found former Pakistan medium pacer Abdul Razzaq to be the most difficult to face.

The all-rounder said it was Tendulkar’s ‘greatness’ that made him say such kind words.

“First of all, Sachin Tendulkar was and will always remain a world-class batsman. However, the star that he was and the kind of fan following which he had, Sachin didn’t need to say it (that Razzaq was a tough bowler to face). I never understood Sachin’s need to take my name. He could have named anyone – Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ambrose and Walsh, Muralitharan and Shane Warne. So he didn’t need to,” Razzaq said on The Nadir Ali podcast.

“It was his greatness. The words he chose for me – and I’ve said this earlier as well – he was being too kind. Not once; he said it quite a few times. Even Sehwag did. A bunny is someone who constantly troubles a batter. But I never gloated in it too much,” he added.

At the beginning of the year, Razzaq disclosed that the Pakistan team found it challenging to handle Virender Sehwag. Tendulkar was ranked second on the list.

“Virender Sehwag was the most dangerous player. After that Sachin Tendulkar. Pakistan used to plan against Sehwag and Tendulkar. Our plan used to be like – if we get these two wickets – Sehwag and Tendulkar – we will win the match. In bowling, our batsmen used to plan against Zaheer Khan. Irfan Pathan was there too for some time. Harbhajan Singh was there. These were the big names who played big matches and performed for their country,” Razzaq had revealed in a chat with the Times of India.

READ| 'Best Buddy': Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson shares heartwarming picture with his wife Charulatha