SCO vs NAM Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland vs Namibia match in Abu Dhabi

Two of the qualifying teams, Scotland and Namibia will go up against each other in the 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.
After winning all their matches in the qualifying round, Scotland had a terrible last game as Afghanistan got them bowled out for just 60 runs. Spin wizards Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman got them all startled as they lost the game by a massive 130 runs.
As for Namibia, they, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20 World Cup game, having qualified for the Super 12 stages. They had beat Ireland in their last game by 8 wickets.
Dream11 Prediction – Scotland vs Namibia – Match No 21 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi
SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Scotland vs Namibia
Scotland vs Namibia My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Zane Green
Batters: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer
All-rounders: JJ Smit, David Wiese, Richie Berrington
Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Mark Watt, Josh Davey
SCO vs NAM Probable Playing XIs
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal
Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France / Stephen Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
Scotland vs Namibia My Dream11 Playing XI
Zane Green, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, George Munsey (VC), Kyle Coetzer, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Richie Berrington, Bernard Scholtz, Mark Watt, Josh Davey
Scotland vs Namibia Match Details
The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 27. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Squads
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir
Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo