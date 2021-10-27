SCO vs NAM Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Scotland vs Namibia match in Abu Dhabi

Two of the qualifying teams, Scotland and Namibia will go up against each other in the 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

After winning all their matches in the qualifying round, Scotland had a terrible last game as Afghanistan got them bowled out for just 60 runs. Spin wizards Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman got them all startled as they lost the game by a massive 130 runs.

As for Namibia, they, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20 World Cup game, having qualified for the Super 12 stages. They had beat Ireland in their last game by 8 wickets.

Dream11 Prediction – Scotland vs Namibia – Match No 21 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi

SCO vs NAM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Scotland vs Namibia

Scotland vs Namibia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batters: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer

All-rounders: JJ Smit, David Wiese, Richie Berrington

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Mark Watt, Josh Davey

SCO vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Pikky Ya France / Stephen Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Scotland vs Namibia My Dream11 Playing XI

Zane Green, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (C), Craig Williams, George Munsey (VC), Kyle Coetzer, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Richie Berrington, Bernard Scholtz, Mark Watt, Josh Davey

Scotland vs Namibia Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 27. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green(w), Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo