Cricket

SA v IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan shine as India beat South Africa by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead

Sudharsan hit an unbeaten 55 as India defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the first ODI.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

A young Indian side stepped up and delivered an outstanding performance in the first match of a 3-match ODI series on Pink Day at the iconic Wanderers in Johannesburg. India took a commanding 1-0 lead in the series after defeating the Proteas by 8 wickets in a low-scoring match. Arshdeep Singh emerged as the star of the show, making history as the first Indian pacer to achieve a 5-wicket haul against South Africa in the 50-over format. Avesh Khan also shone with 4 wickets, as the Indian pacers wreaked havoc on the spicy Wanderers pitch, catching Aiden Markram's team off guard.

Making his debut, Sai Sudharsan, a talented 22-year-old batter from Tamil Nadu, showcased his elegance by scoring a fifty on his ODI debut. Although he had some fortunate moments, Sudharsan demonstrated that he is ready for the big leagues with a well-paced unbeaten 55.

India's dominance was evident as they chased down a meager total of 117 in just 16.4 overs, overpowering South Africa with both their bowling and batting prowess. This victory marked India's first win in South Africa in an ODI match since February 2018, as they had suffered a 3-0 defeat against South Africa in a 2022 ODI series.

