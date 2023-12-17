Headlines

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Parliament security breach serious matter: Bengal CM Mamata expresses concern

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rana Daggubati wanted to set Prabhas up with this Bollywood actress; it's not Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone

SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa Test series, replacement announced

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

WPL 2024 auction rewind: 5 star overseas players who went unsold

South directors whose Bollywood films turned out to be major flops

Most popular honeymoon destinations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Vishal Bhardwaj opens up on his regrets about Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor's Rangoon: 'I should have...'

Arijit Singh says AR Rahman was the first to use auto-tune in India: ‘When you really listen to his songs...'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says he is pretending to date Nazila as Ayesha Khan confronts him, Mannara Chopra reacts

HomeCricket

Cricket

Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

Australia bundled Pakistan for just 89 runs to complete a resounding victory.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has ascended to the top spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, following Pakistan's crushing 360-run defeat against Australia in the first Test match in Perth on Sunday. 

As a result, both India and Pakistan now share the joint top position on the table, with a similar PCT (percentage of points) of 66.67 percent. Pakistan entered the game with a flawless 100 percent PCT, but their loss has resulted in them sharing the top spot with India, who have accumulated 16 points from 2 matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won two and lost one game in the World Test Championship so far, while India have won one and drawn one Test match.

In a remarkable feat, Nathan Lyon claimed his 500th Test wicket on Sunday, as Australia dismissed a disoriented Pakistan for a mere 89 runs, securing a resounding 360-run victory in the opening Test at Perth. Pakistan's improbable quest to win their first Test in Australia since 1995 was shattered by the spin maestro and the formidable pace attack of the home team, who wrapped up the game within four days.

In a thrilling pursuit of 450 runs for victory, the visiting team crumbled under pressure, with Lyon emerging as the star performer with figures of 2-18. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also showcased their brilliance by claiming three wickets each.

Lyon's journey to a significant milestone was not an easy one. After being left stranded on 499 in Pakistan's first innings, he finally achieved the feat by trapping Faheem Ashraf lbw. However, the moment was tinged with suspense as the decision went under review.

Lyon than dismissed Aamer Jamal in the same over, joining an exclusive club of only seven other players. This esteemed group includes legendary spinners such as Muttiah Muralitharan from Sri Lanka and Australia's own Shane Warne.

On the fourth day, Australia made a bold declaration at 233-5, following Pakistan's dismissal for 271 in their first innings. This strategic move came after the hosts had amassed an impressive total of 487 runs.

READ| IND vs SA, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to pick ODI 5-wicket haul in South Africa

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Government is trying to scare...': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Parliament security breach

Influencer's viral dance on train platform lands her in trouble as it prompts police action, watch

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

World's largest office built for Rs 3400 crore in this Indian city; check all details here

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE