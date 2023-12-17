Where do India stand in WTC points table after Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs in 1st Test?

Australia bundled Pakistan for just 89 runs to complete a resounding victory.

India has ascended to the top spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, following Pakistan's crushing 360-run defeat against Australia in the first Test match in Perth on Sunday.

As a result, both India and Pakistan now share the joint top position on the table, with a similar PCT (percentage of points) of 66.67 percent. Pakistan entered the game with a flawless 100 percent PCT, but their loss has resulted in them sharing the top spot with India, who have accumulated 16 points from 2 matches. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won two and lost one game in the World Test Championship so far, while India have won one and drawn one Test match.

In a remarkable feat, Nathan Lyon claimed his 500th Test wicket on Sunday, as Australia dismissed a disoriented Pakistan for a mere 89 runs, securing a resounding 360-run victory in the opening Test at Perth. Pakistan's improbable quest to win their first Test in Australia since 1995 was shattered by the spin maestro and the formidable pace attack of the home team, who wrapped up the game within four days.

In a thrilling pursuit of 450 runs for victory, the visiting team crumbled under pressure, with Lyon emerging as the star performer with figures of 2-18. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also showcased their brilliance by claiming three wickets each.

Lyon's journey to a significant milestone was not an easy one. After being left stranded on 499 in Pakistan's first innings, he finally achieved the feat by trapping Faheem Ashraf lbw. However, the moment was tinged with suspense as the decision went under review.

Lyon than dismissed Aamer Jamal in the same over, joining an exclusive club of only seven other players. This esteemed group includes legendary spinners such as Muttiah Muralitharan from Sri Lanka and Australia's own Shane Warne.

On the fourth day, Australia made a bold declaration at 233-5, following Pakistan's dismissal for 271 in their first innings. This strategic move came after the hosts had amassed an impressive total of 487 runs.

