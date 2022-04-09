RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

Match 18 of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians have lost all their 3 matches so far and find themselves in the 9th spot in the points table. Their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could have been in their favour, but things changed drastically courtesy of Pat Cummins' explosives and this would have hurt them a lot.

As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, they, on the other hand, made a terrific comeback in the second half of the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR). They have had a good start winning 2 out of the 3 matches.

Dream11 Prediction – RCB vs MI – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

Ishan Kishan (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan