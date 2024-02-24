'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

Pant firmly insisted that the scene be removed or altered, as he was adamant about not shedding tears in front of the camera.

Following the incident involving Hardik Pandya's outburst at an assistant director during an ad shoot, a video of Rishabh Pant surfaced on social media, showcasing his apparent dissatisfaction with his own experience on set.

In the video, Pant can be seen requesting a script change after a discussion with the director. The captain of Delhi Capitals expressed his displeasure with being instructed to portray emotions such as crying and vulnerability in his comeback from injury during the IPL 2024.

"Mujhe rote dekha hai kabhi? (Have you ever seen me cry?). Mereko senti nahi hona," Pant asked the apologetic AD, who was concerned about losing his job as the cricketer was not happy with the scene.

He proceeded to request the assistant director to communicate his perspectives to the director.

Watch:

Leaked clip of Rishabh Pant off the field at the Star Sports IPL film shoot. pic.twitter.com/0Swmw9xfZv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 23, 2024

The video that is currently going viral on social media appears to be a part of Star Sports' promotional campaign leading up to the IPL 2024 season.

Previously, a video of Hardik Pandya surfaced online showing him expressing frustration towards an assistant director for providing him with unhealthy food options like jalebi and dhokla for lunch.

Both Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya are in a race against time to regain their fitness before the highly anticipated IPL season begins.

Pant is recovering from severe leg and back injuries sustained in a tragic car accident last year, while Pandya has been sidelined since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury.

Despite his injuries, Pant has been appointed as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024, although he will not be keeping wickets in the first half of the tournament. On the other hand, Pandya is poised to take over as the captain of the Mumbai Indians for the first time, replacing Rohit Sharma, if he is deemed fit to play.

