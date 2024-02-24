Twitter
'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

AAP-Congress announce seat sharing arrangements for Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

Meet Sydney Sweeney, actress who once worked as tour guide, her nude scenes went viral

7 batters fastest to score 19000 international runs

10 Indian business leaders to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

Pant firmly insisted that the scene be removed or altered, as he was adamant about not shedding tears in front of the camera.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

Rishabh Pant
Following the incident involving Hardik Pandya's outburst at an assistant director during an ad shoot, a video of Rishabh Pant surfaced on social media, showcasing his apparent dissatisfaction with his own experience on set.

In the video, Pant can be seen requesting a script change after a discussion with the director. The captain of Delhi Capitals expressed his displeasure with being instructed to portray emotions such as crying and vulnerability in his comeback from injury during the IPL 2024.

Pant firmly insisted that the scene be removed or altered, as he was adamant about not shedding tears in front of the camera.

"Mujhe rote dekha hai kabhi? (Have you ever seen me cry?). Mereko senti nahi hona," Pant asked the apologetic AD, who was concerned about losing his job as the cricketer was not happy with the scene.

He proceeded to request the assistant director to communicate his perspectives to the director.

Watch:

The video that is currently going viral on social media appears to be a part of Star Sports' promotional campaign leading up to the IPL 2024 season.

Previously, a video of Hardik Pandya surfaced online showing him expressing frustration towards an assistant director for providing him with unhealthy food options like jalebi and dhokla for lunch.

Both Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya are in a race against time to regain their fitness before the highly anticipated IPL season begins.

Pant is recovering from severe leg and back injuries sustained in a tragic car accident last year, while Pandya has been sidelined since the 2023 ODI World Cup due to an ankle injury.

Despite his injuries, Pant has been appointed as the captain of the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2024, although he will not be keeping wickets in the first half of the tournament. On the other hand, Pandya is poised to take over as the captain of the Mumbai Indians for the first time, replacing Rohit Sharma, if he is deemed fit to play.

Also Read| Meet S Sajana, all-rounder who led Mumbai Indians to victory with last-ball six against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024

