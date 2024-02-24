Meet S Sajana, all-rounder who led Mumbai Indians to victory with last-ball six against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024

Sajana came to the crease when the defending champions lost Harmanpreet Kaur with the team needing five runs off just one ball to secure the win.

Sanjeevan Sajana, made a memorable debut in the Women's Premier League (WPL) by playing a crucial role in Mumbai Indians' thrilling four-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the season opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23.

Sajana came to the crease when the defending champions lost Harmanpreet Kaur with the team needing five runs off just one ball to secure the win. Despite the high-pressure situation, Sajana appeared calm and composed. She faced Alice Capsey in the final delivery of the match and smashed the ball over long-on for a six, sparking celebrations in the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team.





5 off 1 needed and S Sajana seals the game with a MAXIMUM very first ball



A final-over thriller in the very first game of #TATAWPL Season 1



Scorecard https://t.co/GYk8lnVpA8#TATAWPL | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/Lb6WUzeya0 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

Sajana demonstrated her ability to remain composed under pressure during a crucial moment in the season opener between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL).

Yastika Bhatia (57) and Harmanpreet Kaur (55) both scored fifties before S. Sajana successfully completed the 173-run chase. Amelia Kerr also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring a gritty 24 off 18 balls.

Who is S Sajana?

S Sajana, a 29-year-old native of Mananthavadi in Wayanad, Kerala, comes from a modest background, with her late father working as a rickshaw driver. Despite facing numerous challenges along her cricketing journey, Sajana has managed to climb the ladder of success.

In 2018, during the devastating Kerala floods, S. Sajana lost her home in Wayanad as it was submerged due to the deluge that swept across the district. Financially struggling, her family found refuge in a government school hostel, where Sajana learned to be independent.

Belonging to the Kurichia community, a warrior tribe in Kerala, S. Sajana began playing cricket at the age of 17 and quickly made significant progress in her career as an all-rounder.

Sajana made her domestic debut for the Kerala team at the age of 19 after a player was ruled out of the match against Hyderabad in Chennai in 2014.

In 2019, Sajana began her rise to prominence when she led the Kerala U-23 team to victory in the Women's T20 Super League. By 2023, the Kerala all-rounder had a successful campaign in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, scoring 134 runs and claiming six wickets in 8 matches.

Sajana played a crucial role in helping Kerala reach the semifinals of the Senior Women's Trophy, where they lost to Uttarakhand by eight wickets.

Mumbai Indians acquired the services of S. Sajana for INR 15 lakhs as an all-rounder at the WPL 2024 Auction.

The 29-year-old will be looking to make a significant impact in the current season of WPL as a pathway to the India women's team, following in the footsteps of her Kerala teammate Minnu Mani, who made her international debut against Bangladesh last year.