Major boost for Team India as star player declared 'fit' for West Indies series - Reports

Team India received a major boost on Wednesday as stalwart Rohit Sharma was declared 'fit' to face West Indies in the upcoming ODI series from February 6. Rohit was recuperating from a hamstring injury which he picked up in December.

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma was due to appear at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to undergo a fitness test ahead of the West Indies ODIs. The 34-year-old had been training in Mumbai earlier, and as per various reports, Rohit has been passed 'fit' for Team India's next assignment.

This will be a major boost for Rohit who will lead Team India for the first time since being named permanent captain in limited-overs formats. A source close to the development informed news agency ANI confirmed Rohit's availability for the upcoming matches.

The selection committee will also have a meeting on Wednesday regarding Team India's squad for matches against the West Indies. The selection committee will deliberate the inclusion of players like Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad.

Furthermore, players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin, who failed to impress in recent games against South Africa could also be discussed in the meeting.

The report further added that Jasprit Bumrah will be rested as he played all six matches of India's tour of South Africa.

Workload management is of paramount importance for the selection committee and therefore they are planning to give Bumrah some rest.

West Indies will tour the subcontinent from February 6-20, contesting in 3 ODI and as many T20Is, with the ODIs slated to be played in Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, while the T20Is will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.