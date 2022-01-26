Viral! Hardik Pandya dances with granny on ‘Srivalli’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’- WATCH

All-rounder Hardik Pandya not only excels on-field, but he triggers the viral alarm on the internet too. Pandya knows how to entertain his followers during and after the game. The sportsperson is the latest one to join the army of recreating Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' on social media, and his reel is the sweetest one. Hardik made a reel on the song 'Srivalli' with his Nani (maternal grandmother), and they looked adorably cute. Hardik and his granny also did the famous signature gesture of Pushparaj (Allu) and it has set the net ablaze.

It seems like Arjun's latest blockbuster has got the biggest fans from the world of cricket. The movie has surely been doing wonders as not only did it reach Australia and make David Warner dance, it has now reached the Caribbean shores as Dwayne Bravo took on the dance challenge.

Allu Arjun's dance step from the song 'Srivalli' has got many users imitating the steps. Australian cricketer David Warner and even many Indian cricketers including Suresh Raina and Khaleel Ahmed shared their video dancing on the song which has come to be called 'Pushpa walk'.

Now, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Dwayne Bravo has also posted his dance move and went on to tag Warner and Raina. "Going with the trend!! @davidwarner31 @sureshraina3 how did I do!," the pacer stated.

The movie and the song have been on everyone's timeline. After the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer found its way to streamers, fans have tried their hand at the memorable dialogues and hook steps of its songs.

Earlier, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also shared a photo recreating the actor's look from the movie. Taking to Instagram, Jadeja first shared a picture of the South Indian superstar and then of him - both with a 'beedi' in their mouth.



The first part of 'Pushpa: The Rise' stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandana, Faahad Faasil in pivotal roles.