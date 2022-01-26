Rohit Sharma 'fit' for West Indies series, but will Hardik Pandya be able to play? Reports say THIS

India's newly crowned ODI skipper Rohit Sharma had to pull out of the South Africa tour due to an injury he picked up just a couple of days ahead of the Test series. However, Rohit has regained full fitness and will be gearing up to lead Team India in his first outing after being named permanent captain.

Previously Rohit had only captained India in the absence of Virat Kohli, but he was handed the full-time captaincy in both white-ball formats once Virat stepped down as the T20I skipper. As per the latest reports, the 34-year-old is completely 'fit' to lead the line in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies from February 6-11.

All 3 matches of the ODI series will be played in Ahmedabad, with 3 further T20I matches lined up which will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

As per reports, Rohit has completed his rehabilitation, he's currently training in Mumbai and is due to reach Bengaluru for a fitness test, to get a formal nod from the National Cricket Academy.

There is, however, the curious case of Hardik Pandya, who has been bowling in the nets, trying to regain his bowling fitness every since undergoing a surgery on his back.

Rahul Dravid also admitted recently the 'balance' of the team wasn't quite good in the absence of Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, which could pave the way for the duo's return in the West Indies series.

Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah could be rested as the team wants to manage his workload, and there's an air of uncertainty regarding the futures of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

As per reports, the team selection meeting is slated to be held later in the week wherein the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ashwin could be discussed.