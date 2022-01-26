Rahul Dravid names two players whose absence hurt Team India the most against South Africa

Head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid had no destination in admitting that the team missed players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya who give a lot more 'balance' and 'depth' to the squad. Team India's middle order was an Achilles heel in the recent tour of South Africa.

When Dravid was questioned about the dismal performances of India's middle order, he stated the team lacked 'balance' and that the issue wouldn't have been there if Jadeja and Pandya were fit for contention.

Jadeja injured himself last year during the first Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur, as he picked up a forearm injury. Hardik Pandya meanwhile has been suffering since undergoing surgery on his back and has since failed to return to his peak fitness levels.

In a recent press conference, Dravid was quizzed regarding team India's template in ODI format, to which the former skipper replied that once the likes of Pandya and Jadeja return to full fitness, it would allow them more flexibility.

"Yeah, we understand the template. Obviously, a large part of the template is also dependent on the balance of your squad. I think if you are a little bit honest, some of the guys who help us balance the squad out and give us those all-round options at Nos 6, 7 and 8 are probably not here, and available for selection," said Dravid.

"Hopefully, when they (Hardik and Jadeja) come back, it will give us lot more depth, it allows us then to probably play in a slightly different style," he added further.

After suffering a 2-1 Test series loss against South Africa, the Men in Blue were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series. They will, however, hope to put this setback aside and start from scratch once the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jadeja, Pandya return.

Team India's next assignment is at home against West Indies who will tour the subcontinent to contest in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is between February 6-20.