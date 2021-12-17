Injured Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja begin rehab at National Cricket Academy - See photos

Team India's newly crowned ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have already begun their road to regain fitness. The duo was left out of India's travelling party that landed in South Africa ahead of the Test series commencing from December 26.

Subsequently, Sharma and Jadeja have started their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

For the unversed, India's U-19 squad is currently undergoing a training camp at the NCA, ahead of the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup, which kicks off from December 23 in UAE. Delhi, Yash Dhull, who is also part of the camp, will captain the side, and he shared pictures with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, on Friday morning.

Rohit was recently named as the skipper of India's ODI team in place of Virat Kohli and was also promoted to the vice-captain of the Test team. However, the Nagpur born opener sustained a hamstring injury while training and was subsequently ruled out of the Test series.

Rohit is now hoping to return to full fitness, so that he can lead the Men in Blues against South Africa in the 3 match ODI series that begins from January 19. In the meanwhile, Priyank Panchal has been included in India's Test squad as a replacement for Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, picked up a forearm injury during the Test first match against New Zealand in Kanpur.

After undergoing scans, the doctors reported that Jadeja was nursing swelling on his right forearm and was advised to rest, thereby ruling him out of contention against the Proteas.

Test skipper Virat Kohli also spoke about Rohit and Jadeja in his press conference prior to flying to South Africa. The 33-year-old said the team will definitely miss Rohit's capabilities albeit it would give other players a chance to cement stake a claim in the playing XI.

On Jadeja, Kohli said that his valuable contribution in batting, bowling and fielding would be missed, although it won't be a deciding factor in the series.

Team India will play a total of 3 Test matches and as many ODI on their tour of South Africa between December 26 to January 23.