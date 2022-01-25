'Super-fit' Rohit Sharma all set to roar again, his transformation will give you fitness goals

Rohit Sharma is religiously following fitness regime set by trainers at NCA. New captain of Team India has reduced his weight considerably by 6 kgs.

Team India's new ODI and T20 captain Rohit Sharma is all set to take his new challege to a great height. And what better to start the new innings of his cricketing career than a new fitness mantra which will give others some fitness goals.

Rohit Sharma's talents on the field is unquestionable. But time and against questions have been raised on his fitness because of a series of injuries on the field. Rohit was appointed as India's Test Vice-Captain in December last year. However, the Mumbai Indians skipper was not able to travel with the Indian team to South Africa due to a hamstring injury he picked up last year.

What would excite fans is that now Rohit Sharma is looking fitter and slimmer with the paunch missing. Looks like Rohit has lost considerable weight, which would help his agility and mobility on the field. He posted his new picture on Instagram with the caption, "Good training day with bruski."