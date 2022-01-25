'Super-fit' Rohit Sharma all set to roar again, his transformation will give you fitness goals

Rohit Sharma is religiously following fitness regime set by trainers at NCA. New captain of Team India has reduced his weight considerably by 6 kgs.
Team India's new ODI and T20 captain Rohit Sharma is all set to take his new challege to a great height. And what better to start the new innings of his cricketing career than a new fitness mantra which will give others some fitness goals.
Rohit Sharma's talents on the field is unquestionable. But time and against questions have been raised on his fitness because of a series of injuries on the field. Rohit was appointed as India's Test Vice-Captain in December last year. However, the Mumbai Indians skipper was not able to travel with the Indian team to South Africa due to a hamstring injury he picked up last year.
1. Rohit Sharma's remarkable transformation
Rohit, who is likely to lead India across all formats, is currently 34-year-old. Rohit Sharma, the man on a mission, has finally achieved his target. In a bid to look fitter and slimmer, the new captain of Team India has reduced his weight considerably by 6 kgs. Now, he is looking in great shape ahead of the upcoming series against West Indies.
(Image Source: Instagram/rohitsharma45)
2. Rohit replaces Virat as ODI and T20 captain
Rohit Sharma, who has been in the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation is set to take charge of the side ahead of the West Indies home series. Eyes would be on Rohit as he returns to the side and starts a new innings in his cricketing career after Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy.
(Image Source: IANS)
3. Rohit looks fitter and slimmer in new Instagram pic
What would excite fans is that Rohit Sharma is looking fitter and slimmer with the paunch missing. Looks like Rohit has lost considerable weight, which would help his agility and mobility on the field. He posted his new picture on Instagram with the caption, "Good training day with bruski."
(Image Source: Instagram/IANS)
4. Rohit Sharma following fitness regime set by NCA
Rohit Sharma is religiously following the regime set by the trainers at National Cricket Academy. At 34, Rohit Sharma's fitness will be key for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and 50-over World Cup 2023.
(Image Source: Instagram)
5. BCCI's mandatory fitness test before giving 'fit to play' certificate
As per BCCI's policy, each and every player has to mandatorily appear for fitness tests at the NCA before being awarded 'fit to play' certificates. For Rohit, the burden on his hamstring and knee has troubled him for a while. Thus weight reduction was advised by NCA experts.
(Image Source: IANS)