IPL: Remember Andre Russell thumped RCB with his 13-ball 48? Here's what triggered him to play the blazing knock

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell recently revealed how Virat Kohli's 'aggressive' celebration had triggered him during a particular Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The match Russell spoke about is the one at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where the Windies allrounder decided to take on all RCB bowlers with his power-hitting for KKR.

While chasing a mammoth target of 206 runs, KKR needed 52 runs off 16 balls to win the tie.

Russell had just walked in and still didn't found his foot when skipper Dinesh Karthik got dismissed which triggered a loud celebration out of Kohli.

"Dinesh Karthik got one boundary or two then he got out. He hit the ball and I think Virat Kohli took the catch. Virat Kohli turned to Venky (Venky Mysore KKR CEO) and where all the wives and KKR supporters were and he is like 'come on'. When I looked up, like something triggered in my head like, hell no this is not over," Russell said.

Young batsman Shubman Gill replaced Karthik next upon his dismissal.

"When Shubman Gill walked out, I said hey listen I am gonna take down anybody that bowls. Anyone who comes on I am gonna take them down. So just try to give me as my strike as possible. He said, 'anything you say big man', Boom. Since then, the game, it was like six after six and everytime I was hitting a six I was not even looking at the scoreboard because sometimes you get carried away with the crowd and everything."

"Everytime after hitting a six I would go to Shubman, punch the gloves with him and go back to take as much deep breath as possible, that allows you to become calm. Looking around is like waste of energy," Andre Russell added.

The 32-year old had played an unbeaten knock of 48 runs off 13 balls as KKR won the match by 5 wickets, with 5 balls to spare.

Russell's scorecard for his last 9 balls of the innings were: 6,6,6,1,6,6,6,4,6.