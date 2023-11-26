IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Delhi Capitals

Cricket
Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, reached finals in IPL 2020, but lost to Mumbai Indians.
The highly anticipated auction is set to be held at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19th. Each team will be granted a generous budget of Rs 100 crore, a notable increase from the previous year's Rs 95 crore allocation.
This year marks the culmination of a three-year contract for each player, making it a pivotal moment for both the teams and the athletes. Anticipation is already building for the mega-auction expected to take place next year.
What makes this auction particularly noteworthy is its unprecedented location outside of India. Breaking away from tradition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had initially considered Istanbul as the venue for last year's auction. However, after careful consideration, the decision was made to hold the event in the vibrant city of Kochi.
Now, as the auction ventures beyond the borders of India for the first time, cricket enthusiasts and team owners alike are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this groundbreaking event.
List of players released by DC
Rilee Rossouw
Chetan Sakariya
Rovman Powell
Manish Pandey
Phil Salt
Mustafizur Rahman
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Ripal Patel
Sarfaraz Khan
Aman Khan
Priyam Garg
List of players retained by DC
Rishabh Pant
Pravin Dubey
David Warner
Vicky Ostwal
Prithvi Shaw
Anrich Nortje
Abishek Porel
Kuldeep Yadav
Axar Patel
Lungi Ngidi
Lalit Yadav
Khaleel Ahmed
Mitchell Marshm
Ishant Sharma
Yash Dhull
Mukesh Kumar
