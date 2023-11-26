IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, reached finals in IPL 2020, but lost to Mumbai Indians.

The highly anticipated auction is set to be held at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19th. Each team will be granted a generous budget of Rs 100 crore, a notable increase from the previous year's Rs 95 crore allocation.

This year marks the culmination of a three-year contract for each player, making it a pivotal moment for both the teams and the athletes. Anticipation is already building for the mega-auction expected to take place next year.

What makes this auction particularly noteworthy is its unprecedented location outside of India. Breaking away from tradition, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had initially considered Istanbul as the venue for last year's auction. However, after careful consideration, the decision was made to hold the event in the vibrant city of Kochi.

Now, as the auction ventures beyond the borders of India for the first time, cricket enthusiasts and team owners alike are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this groundbreaking event.

List of players released by DC

Rilee Rossouw

Chetan Sakariya

Rovman Powell

Manish Pandey

Phil Salt

Mustafizur Rahman

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Ripal Patel

Sarfaraz Khan

Aman Khan

Priyam Garg

List of players retained by DC

Rishabh Pant

Pravin Dubey

David Warner

Vicky Ostwal

Prithvi Shaw

Anrich Nortje

Abishek Porel

Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel

Lungi Ngidi

Lalit Yadav

Khaleel Ahmed

Mitchell Marshm

Ishant Sharma

Yash Dhull

Mukesh Kumar

