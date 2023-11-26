IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have struggled to reach the playoffs in recent seasons, and their misfortune continued in the previous season as well.

The Punjab Kings have consistently been one of the weakest performers in the Indian Premier League, failing to secure a single IPL title throughout their existence. However, in the upcoming IPL 2024, they are determined to change their fate and clinch their first-ever championship. To bolster their chances, the Punjab Kings are planning to make several alterations to their squad.

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai. As the auction approaches, all franchises are diligently preparing their retention lists and exploring potential player trades with other teams.

Unfortunately, the Punjab Kings have struggled to reach the playoffs in recent seasons, and their misfortune continued in the previous season as well. Despite the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, the team fell short of securing a playoff spot. Consequently, the franchise is contemplating selecting a new skipper for IPL 2024, hoping to inject fresh energy and strategic prowess into their campaign.

List of players released by PBKS

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Mohit Rathee

Bajtej Dhanda

Raj Angad Bawa

Shahrukh Khan

List of players retained by PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain)

Jonny Bairstow

Harpreet Singh Bhatia

Atharva Taide

Shivam Singh

Matthew Short

Liam Livingstone

Sikandar Raza

Harpreet Brar

Sam Curran

Rishi Dhawan

Prabhsimran Singh

Jitesh Sharma

Kagiso Rabada

Nathan Ellis

Vidhwath Kaverappa

Rahul Chahar

Baltej Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Gurnoor Brar

READ| IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: All eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians