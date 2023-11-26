IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

Cricket
Punjab Kings have struggled to reach the playoffs in recent seasons, and their misfortune continued in the previous season as well.
The Punjab Kings have consistently been one of the weakest performers in the Indian Premier League, failing to secure a single IPL title throughout their existence. However, in the upcoming IPL 2024, they are determined to change their fate and clinch their first-ever championship. To bolster their chances, the Punjab Kings are planning to make several alterations to their squad.
The highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai. As the auction approaches, all franchises are diligently preparing their retention lists and exploring potential player trades with other teams.
Unfortunately, the Punjab Kings have struggled to reach the playoffs in recent seasons, and their misfortune continued in the previous season as well. Despite the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, the team fell short of securing a playoff spot. Consequently, the franchise is contemplating selecting a new skipper for IPL 2024, hoping to inject fresh energy and strategic prowess into their campaign.
List of players released by PBKS
List of players retained by PBKS
READ| IPL 2024 retention LIVE Updates: All eyes on Hardik Pandya move to Mumbai Indians