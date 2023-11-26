Headlines

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have struggled to reach the playoffs in recent seasons, and their misfortune continued in the previous season as well.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

The Punjab Kings have consistently been one of the weakest performers in the Indian Premier League, failing to secure a single IPL title throughout their existence. However, in the upcoming IPL 2024, they are determined to change their fate and clinch their first-ever championship. To bolster their chances, the Punjab Kings are planning to make several alterations to their squad.

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction is scheduled to take place on December 19 in Dubai. As the auction approaches, all franchises are diligently preparing their retention lists and exploring potential player trades with other teams.

Unfortunately, the Punjab Kings have struggled to reach the playoffs in recent seasons, and their misfortune continued in the previous season as well. Despite the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, the team fell short of securing a playoff spot. Consequently, the franchise is contemplating selecting a new skipper for IPL 2024, hoping to inject fresh energy and strategic prowess into their campaign.

List of players released by PBKS

  • Bhanuka Rajapaksa 
  • Mohit Rathee 
  • Bajtej Dhanda 
  • Raj Angad Bawa 
  • Shahrukh Khan 

List of players retained by PBKS

  • Shikhar Dhawan (Captain) 
  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Harpreet Singh Bhatia
  • Atharva Taide
  • Shivam Singh 
  • Matthew Short 
  • Liam Livingstone 
  • Sikandar Raza 
  • Harpreet Brar 
  • Sam Curran 
  • Rishi Dhawan 
  • Prabhsimran Singh 
  • Jitesh Sharma 
  • Kagiso Rabada 
  • Nathan Ellis 
  • Vidhwath Kaverappa 
  • Rahul Chahar 
  • Baltej Singh 
  • Arshdeep Singh 
  • Gurnoor Brar

