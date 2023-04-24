IPL 2023: RCB stand-in skipper Virat Kohli fined Rs 24 lakh in match against RR, here's why (Photo: Twitter/RCB)

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) stand-in captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 24 lakh after maintaining a slow-over rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. In the match, RCB defeated RR with 7 runs.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had named Mr. Virat Kohli as their Captain for their game against Rajasthan Royals, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23, 2023," a statement from IPL read.

Kohli led the RCB in the absence of Faf du Plessis who played as an Impact Player and didn’t take the field in the second innings. It was the RCB's second slow-over rate offence. Earlier, Faf was fined Rs 12 lakh for the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser."

Apart from Kohli, other players in the XI including the impact substitute were also fined Rs 6 Lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

