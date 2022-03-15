Rajasthan Royals give Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Tom and Jerry style 'swagat' - See pic

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma were in for a surprise as the duo were given a special 'swagat' to the team hotel by Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise have set up their pre-season camp in Nagpur, before heading towards Pune, where they will play their first game of the season.

With the Indian Premier League's (IPL) new edition inching closer with each passing day, all the players who were bought by their respective franchises are starting to join up with the squads to kick off preparations for the new campaign.

Defending champs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have organised their pre-season camp in Surat and with Mumbai and Pune scheduled to host majority of the IPL games this season, franchises are opting to camp closer to the two host cities.

Rajasthan Royals meanwhile lavished INR 6.50 crore to acquire Chahal's services welcome the spinner his wife to the team hotel in a unique manner. Ever since Chahal signed with the franchise, they have been spotted poking fun at each other on social media.

The Rajasthan Royals twitter handle is particularly renowned for its mischief, and judging by the 'swagat' that they dished out to Chahal and his wife Dhanashree, we're sure the creativity isn't just limited to their social media admins.

Life-size Tom and Jerry welcomed Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife to the team hotel, and the franchise shared their pic on social media, asking Chahal about how he liked the 'swagat'.

The cricketer responded by tweeting that he will undergo a 3-day quarantine, after which he will begin preparations for the upcoming campaign.

"3 days quarantine bus uske baad hum he karenge joh karna hai," tweeted Chahal.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will play their tournament opener in Pune, on March 29 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.