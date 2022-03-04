How Shane Warne made Rajasthan Royals IPL champion and how he exited the camp

In India, cricket is celebrated as a festival, with the IPL (Indian Premier League) being one of the most popular events. Cricket fans from all around the country gather in front of a single screen to watch the game. Many international cricket players, as well as Indian cricketers, have acquired the same level of admiration from Indian viewers.

Shane Warne, for example, captained and coached the Rajasthan Royals for the first four seasons of the IPL. Shane Warne, the great Australian leg-spinner who was selected as captain and coach of the team, was the key cause for Rajasthan Royals' outstanding performance in the initial seasons of the IPL.

Shane Warne entered the Royals team after quitting from international cricket, and he received the highest bid of any retired player in the auctions. Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals blazed their way to the playoffs, finishing first in the points table. The team, who were considered underachievers before the season, went on to win the maiden IPL championship. And all of this was achievable owing to Shane's guidance.

Shane Warne took the second most wickets, three fewer than his partner Sohail Tanveer, who was awarded the Purple cap. In 2011, the 41-year-old inspiring player stepped down from the squad but promised to remain with the franchise in an advising position after leading the underdog team to the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008. The cricketer announced his retirement from the IPL on Twitter.

Despite the numerous controversies surrounding his exit from the squad, he made it obvious that he was retiring in a tweet, thanking his fans for their support and even hinting at returning next year as a mentor. He had tweeted, "This is my last year playing IPL. To my teammates can I say thanks for your support - you guys have made it fun and enjoyable to play……I will miss the IPL but it's been fun for the last four seasons. It's 100 percent my last four games of professional cricket unless we make the finals - maybe I have five or six left…..I want RR [Rajasthan Royals] to go out on a high. We must win at least two if not three of our last four."

He had also added, "….who knows what or if I will be involved in IPL re.mentor/coaching - I am focused on doing my best for RR this year."