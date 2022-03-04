Headlines

Cricket

Shane Warne death LIVE updates: Top moments of magic from Australian spin legend's cricket life

Shane Warne helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, according to media reports here quoting a statement from his management. He was 52.

READ | Shane Warne’s legendary 'Ball of the Century' to Mike Gatting, watch video

According to 'foxsports.Com.Au', Warne's management released a brief statement that Warne passed away in Thailand and the reason could be a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reported by the website said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

READ | From Ranveer Singh to Shilpa Shetty: Shane Warne's sudden death leaves Bollywood celebs in shock

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne Pared 293 scalps.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Mar 2022, 11:58 PM

    Warne's vivacious persona made him a fan favourite across the cricketing world but also often landed him in trouble.

    In 1998, he and Mark Waugh coped a fine from Cricket Australia for accepting money from a bookmaker for sharing information on pitch and weather conditions.

    Before the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, he tested positive for banned a diuretic, which he claimed, was given to him by his mother for weight loss.

    He was dismissive of the idea of coaching in cricket and always advocated for man managers instead.

  • 04 Mar 2022, 10:22 PM

    Former Australian captain, wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist tweeted about Shane Warne's death and wrote, "Numb. The highlight of my cricketing career was to keep wicket to Warnie. Best seat in the house to watch the maestro at work. Have often felt a tad selfish, that Heals and I pretty much exclusively are the only ones who had that thrill and pleasure at Test level. Rip Warnie."

  • 04 Mar 2022, 10:15 PM

    BCCI tweeted, "The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft."

  • 04 Mar 2022, 09:50 PM

    In 2013, the year he retired from the game, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

    He was immensely popular in India and his connection with the country went back to his debut when Ravi Shastri became his first Test wicket.

  • 04 Mar 2022, 09:17 PM

    He was the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800.

    Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

  • 04 Mar 2022, 08:50 PM

    An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

    He immortalised himself with the 'ball of the century' in 1993 when as a 24-year-old, he deceived Mike Gatting at Old Trafford with a delivery that landed on the leg stump and, as the Englishman tried to defend, turned viciously to clip his off bail.

    Gatting was left in disbelief by the big leg break, a craft that was dying before Warne revived it with his guile.

  • 04 Mar 2022, 08:48 PM

    Virat Kohli tweeted, "Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball."

  • 04 Mar 2022, 08:44 PM

    Members from the cricket fraternity, including Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, also expressed grief over the death of Australian cricketer Shane Warne. Rohit Sharma wrote, "I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne... still can`t believe it."

  • 04 Mar 2022, 08:39 PM

    After retiring from international cricket, Shane Warne also served as the captain and coach of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. Warne was also revered as a commentator and was considered among the sharpest analysts of the game of cricket.

  • 04 Mar 2022, 08:12 PM

    Australian spin legend Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand today. He was 52. Warne's last tweet was from 12 hours ago as he expressed condolence over the demise of wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh who passed away on Friday at the age of 74. Marsh was in an induced coma and was fighting for his life after he had suffered a major heart attack last week.

    Warne had tweeted, "Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & inspiration to so many young boys &  girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate." 

