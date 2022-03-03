'Start the whistles': MS Dhoni-led CSK arrive in Surat ahead of IPL 2022 - WATCH video

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have arrived in Surat to kick off preparations for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. The franchise on Thursday shared a fun video of their players arriving in Surat led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

It has been reported that the four-time IPL champs will camp in Surat, wherein they will complete all of the preparations ahead of landing in Mumbai where the IPL matches are scheduled to take place.

CSK will be staying in Surat for a period of 2-weeks, and the players have started to arrive for their preparatory camp ahead of what will be a gruelling campaign.

The franchise took to Twitter to share pics of Indian players such as MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Tushar Deshpande and KM Asif who landed in the city recently. The video also showed how the hotel CSK will be staying in, has been decorated with slogans associated with the franchise.

"Surat-thenga adra adra! Whistles parakkatum for our #SingamsInSurat!" wrote CSK on Twitter alongside the clip which garnered over 3.7k likes in an hour.

You can watch the video share by CSK below:

Notably, many players will join up with the squad in the upcoming days. While Ravindra Jadeja is with Team India for their Test match series against Sri Lanka, Dwayne Bravo will join up the squad in Surat in a few days.

Moreover, many Indian domestic players who are currently engaged in Ranji Trophy will join up the camp after phase 1 of the domestic competition finishes. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad who recently suffered an injury in his wrist is also expected to join up his franchise in a few days' time.

Elsewhere, Deepak Chahar, whom CSK bought for a whopping INR 14 crore had sustained a hamstring injury during the third T20I versus West Indies while playing for India is expected to miss the majority of IPL 2022.