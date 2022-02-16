'He lost loyalty of MS Dhoni': Former New Zealand ace reveals why CSK didn't retain Suresh Raina

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction was that Suresh Raina went unsold. Even Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Raina's previous employers, who're renowned for buying many former players opted to distance themselves from Raina.

That happened because Suresh Raina has lost the loyalty of MS Dhoni, as per the opinion of former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Doull highlighted multiple aspects of why CSK, and for that matter, all of the 9 other franchises also didn't bid for Raina.

READ| 'If Dhoni bhai doesn't play next season...': Old video of Suresh Raina goes VIRAL

"There are two to three parts to it. He lost his loyalty in the UAE, we don't need to go on (and talk about) why it was. There's enough speculation about that. He lost the loyalty of the team and he lost the loyalty of MS Dhoni. Once you do that, you're very unlikely to be welcomed back," Doull said.

Better known by his moniker of 'Mr. IPL' Raina went unsold after a tumultuous time of late with CSK.

He suffered a knee injury last year and despite having spent all of his time in the IPL with CSK, Raina who doesn't play international cricket these days priced himself out of reach of his potential buyers due to his high base price, according to Doull.

READ| Suresh Raina to Steve Smith: Top 5 UNSOLD players at IPL 2022 mega auction

"You're not fit and you're scared of the short ball. You're not playing 500 USD for him in any auction, He's been an absolute great of the IPL. One of the leading lights in the first 8-9 years, but unfortunately time comes to an end. You do silly things and you pay the price," added the former New Zealand ace.