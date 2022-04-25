IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu's 39 ball 78 in vain as Chennai Super Kings loses to Punjab Kings by 11 runs

Shikhar Dhawan batting for Punjab Kings

MS Dhoni was again expected to pull off a heist during the game against Punjab Kings as 27 runs were required in the last over by Chennai Super Kings which Rishi Dhawan from Punjab kings was going to bowl. It was a nail-biting contest that went to the last over. But, In the end, the Punjab Kings team managed to hold on to their nerves and went on to win the game by 11 runs.

READ: IPL 2022: Why Rishi Dhawan wore a mask while bowling against Chennai Super Kings? Know the reason here!

PBKS posted a total of 188 for four, thanks largely to Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 110-run partnership for the second wicket. In reply, CSK was restricted to 176 for six, despite Ambati Rayudu's counter-attacking knock of 78 off just 39 balls. For PBKS, Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dhawan took two wickets each.

READ: IPL 2022: KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after game against Mumbai Indians due to this reason

Chennai have now lost six out of their eight games and needs a miracle to make it through to the playoffs. The top order failed miserably but Ruturaj Gaikwad showed some form which is a positive sign for them.

Punjab Kings have played 8 games in the IPL so far and won 4 games in this tournament and with this win, they move on to the 6th spot at the points table and they will now face Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. whereas Chennai Super Kings will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an evening game on Sunday.