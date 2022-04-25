IPL 2022: KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh after game against Mumbai Indians due to this reason

Lucknow Super Gants skipper KL Rahul has been fined Rs. 24 Lakh from his match fee for maintaining a slow over rate against Mumbai Indians.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

This was the team`s second offence of the season under the IPL's code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. Lucknow Super Giants captain, KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Sunday became the first batter to score three centuries against the same opponent in the IPL. Rahul achieved this feat as he smashed an amazing century in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

