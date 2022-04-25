IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma tweets a thanking note to his well wishers for showing support to Mumbai Indians, check now

Rohit Sharma batting for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have had a horrible start to this year's IPL campaign as they have lost 8 out of 8 IPL games this year and no other team has achieved this unwanted feat. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table and it is almost certain now that the 5-time champions will not qualify for the play-offs.

The main reason for MI's dismal performance has been their batting starting from Rohit Sharma's poor form during this IPL to Ishan Kishan not contributing with the bat at the top. Ace all-rounder Kieron Pollard has also not fired his year. Only a few good batting performances for the MI have come from the IPL debutant Tilak Verma and Suryakumar Yadav. The team as a whole hasn't clicked as a unit so far in this tournament.

The Hitman, in MI's last game against LSG, scored 39, however, he against CSK was dismissed for a duck. Before this duck, Rohit had scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, and 6 and is yet to register a half-century.

Despite MI's and Rohit Sharma's poor form, the fans are still backing the hitman and co. for a bounceback in the remaining games of the IPL and Rohit Sharma took on to Twitter to post a thanks note to his fans for always standing by Mumbai Indians side. Check out the Tweet below.

We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far @mipaltan — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 25, 2022

The 5-time champions will next face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.