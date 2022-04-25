Players to score multiple IPL centuries in a season before KL Rahul and Jos Buttler

With KL Rahul and Jos Buttler scoring more than 1 century in this year's IPL, there have been many more players who have achieved the same feat.

Jos Buttler has already scored 3 centuries in this year's IPL for Rajasthan Royals and KL Rahul scored his 2nd century of this year's IPL against Mumbai Indians yesterday. But, they are not only the first ones who have achieved this feat. In the history of the IPL, a total of 7 players have scored 2 or more IPL centuries in the same season.

Let's check out which other cricketers who have scored multiple IPL centuries in one season before K Rahul and Jos Buttler.