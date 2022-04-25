Players to score multiple IPL centuries in a season before KL Rahul and Jos Buttler

With KL Rahul and Jos Buttler scoring more than 1 century in this year's IPL, there have been many more players who have achieved the same feat.
Jos Buttler has already scored 3 centuries in this year's IPL for Rajasthan Royals and KL Rahul scored his 2nd century of this year's IPL against Mumbai Indians yesterday. But, they are not only the first ones who have achieved this feat. In the history of the IPL, a total of 7 players have scored 2 or more IPL centuries in the same season.
Let's check out which other cricketers who have scored multiple IPL centuries in one season before K Rahul and Jos Buttler.
1. Virat Kohli celebrating his century
If we have to talk about some batting records then Virat Kohli's name has to be there and his batting performance during the IPL 2016 was nothing short of a true masterclass.
Virat Kohli scored a total of 973 runs in IPL 2016 while playing 16 matches. He was just 27 runs short of a thousand runs. Since the start of the IPL, no player has scored even 800 runs in a single season.
During IPL 2016, Virat Kohli scored 4 centuries and one of those came in a 15-over game.
2. Chris Gayle for RCB
From going unsold to winning the "Man of the Tournament" award in IPL 2011, That season was a roller-coaster ride for the universe boss.
608 runs at an average of 67.55 and a strike rate of 183.13. He finished with 44 sixes, 21 more than the man in second place, MS Dhoni. Chris Gayle played for the RCB during this season and smashed 2 centuries and also won the 'Orange cap'.
3. Hashim Amla paying for Punjab Kings
Hashim Amla is never known for his orthodox style of batting as he made his name in the Test format and the ODI's. He was dropped in by Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings) during IPL 2017 as a replacement player and he surprised the cricketing gurus with his T20 style of aggressive batting.
Hashim Amla scored 420 runs in IPL 2017 which included 2 centuries.
4. Shane Watson for CSK
Who can forget calculated aggression from Shane Watson during the final game of IPL 2018 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad?.
Opener Shane Watson, who got off the mark on the 11th delivery he faced in the final, led Chennai Super Kings' charge as they chased down the 179-run target set by SRH. This was Shane Watson's 2nd IPL century this season.
5. Shikhar Dhawan for Delhi Capitals
Shikhar Dhawan finished the IPL 2020 tournament with 618 runs, an average of 44.14 and strike rate of 144.73. He also became the first batsman to score back-to-back centuries in the IPL. He scored four fifties as well.