From Athiya Shetty, Ashrita Shetty to Pankhuri Sharma: Meet the hottest WAGs of LSG players

Here are some of the WAGs of Lucknow Super Giants players, who are often seen in the stands supporting their partners during LSG's matches.
As Lucknow Super Giants continue their hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the KL Rahul-led franchise will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 24. Much like the cricketers, the spotlight will be on their WAGs as well, who cheer for their partners from the stand.
Many times already this season, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend has been spotted in the stands, and the same can be said about Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha Hurly, and Marcus Stoinis' girlfriend Sarah Czarnuch.
So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the hottest WAGs of Lucknow Super Giants players:
1. Athiya Shetty
LSG skipper KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty needs no introduction. The daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya herself has starred in various films like Hero, Mubarakan, Nawabzaade etc.
The couple have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, and recently, there have been reports talking about their marriage. KL Rahul and Athiya appear to have found an abode in Mumbai as well, after tying the knot.
(Image credits: Athiya Shetty, Instagram)
2. Sasha Hurly
The wife of Quinton de Kock, Sasha Hurly has been spotted often in the stands supporting her husband, alongside their baby girl 'Kiara'. Theirs is a unique love story, De Kock met his to-be wife while he was playing for Highveld Lions in the Champions League. Sasha was a cheerleader there, and they reportedly met each other after a match and go so fond of each other that they started to date. They got married in 2016 and were recently blessed with a baby girl.
(Image credits: Sasha Hurly, Instagram)
3. Ashrita Shetty
Ashrita Shetty, the wife of LSG batsman Manish Pandey is an actress by profession and has appeared in various South Indian films, while also having worked as a model for various brands. Interestingly, Pandey was playing for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on the eve of his wedding day, and led his side to a win, before attending his marriage on December 2, 2019, in Mumbai.
(Image credits: Ashrita Shetty, Instagram)
4. Pankhuri Sharma
Pankhuri Shama, the wife of Krunal Pandya was a model by profession, she did appear in various assignments before her marriage to the all-rounder, after which Pankhuri called time on her career. They met each other through a mutual friend during IPL 2016, and in 2017, Pandya senior had already proposed to her. They got married later in 2017.
(Image credits: Pankhuri Sharma, Instagram)
5. Sarah Czarnuch
In a recent match for LSG, Marcus Stoinis stuck a huge six and pointed towards his girlfriend Sarah Czarnuch, who was seated in the stands. A model by profession, Sarah and Stoinis have been known to be dating for a long time and regularly share photos with each other on Instagram, but they refrain from talking about their personal lives in public.
(Image credits: Sarah Czarnuch, Instagram)