From Athiya Shetty, Ashrita Shetty to Pankhuri Sharma: Meet the hottest WAGs of LSG players

Here are some of the WAGs of Lucknow Super Giants players, who are often seen in the stands supporting their partners during LSG's matches.

As Lucknow Super Giants continue their hunt for their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, the KL Rahul-led franchise will square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 24. Much like the cricketers, the spotlight will be on their WAGs as well, who cheer for their partners from the stand.

Many times already this season, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend has been spotted in the stands, and the same can be said about Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha Hurly, and Marcus Stoinis' girlfriend Sarah Czarnuch.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at some of the hottest WAGs of Lucknow Super Giants players: