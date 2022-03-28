'Pure family drama': When elder brother Krunal dismisses Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya

Surely all had questioned Hardik Pandya being picked by Gujarat Titans (GT) and worst they even made him the skipper - especially when the all-rounder was not in form. However, Pandya made sure to silence his critics as he smashed 33 runs off 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Pandya started off the target chase for Gujarat with a four, once he came to the crease after the dismissal of Vijay Shankar. He was looking in good form, however, his elder brother, who is part of the Lucknow franchise, became a thorn in his way.

The older brother is officially the wiser one, as the trap, he laid for the younger one proved to be effective. It was a tossed up full delivery on off, and Hardik tried to clear out his front leg for an attempted tonk downtown.

However, the ball dipped in front, spun, took the outside edge and skewed away to deep extra cover where Manish Pandey took an easy catch. What was funnier was Krunal's reaction after he dismissed his younger brother.

Even netizens expressed how they felt seeing the on-field 'family drama'.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami rattled up the Lucknow batting line-up sending KL Rahul for a duck and Quinton de Kock for just seven runs. He had later come in to bowl out Manish Pandey who could manage to score only six runs.