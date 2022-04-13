IPL 2022: From Ritika Sajdeh to Sanjana Ganesan, Meet MI's hottest WAGs - in pics

1/5

After completing her graduation, Ritika Sajdeh started working as a sports manager for cornerstone and that is where she met Rohit Sharma in 2008.

The duo dated for 6 years before getting married in 2015 and they have 1 daughter. Ritika Sajdeh is often seen cheering for Mumbai Indians from the stands and she regularly traves with her husband during international tours also.