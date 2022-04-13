IPL 2022: From Ritika Sajdeh to Sanjana Ganesan, Meet MI's hottest WAGs - in pics

Here are some of the hottest WAGs of the Mumbai Indians who constantly cheer for their team from the stands of the cricket stadiums.
As Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings tonight in the match 23 of the IPL on Wednesday, The players from MI will have the support of their wives and girlfriends from off the field from the stands with Ritika Sajden leading the Mi's women's support from the front. Let's take a look at some of the hottest WAGs of the Mumbai Indians.
1. Rohit Sharma with Ritika Sajdeh
After completing her graduation, Ritika Sajdeh started working as a sports manager for cornerstone and that is where she met Rohit Sharma in 2008.
READ: IPL 2022: From Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan to Vini Raman - Meet the hot WAGs of IPL stars
The duo dated for 6 years before getting married in 2015 and they have 1 daughter. Ritika Sajdeh is often seen cheering for Mumbai Indians from the stands and she regularly traves with her husband during international tours also.
2. Jasprit Bumrah with Sanjana Ganesan
In 2021, India's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with the sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan. The duo first met during the ICC CWC 2019 in England and started dating.
READ:Bowler takes 5 wickets including a hattrick, but the batting team loses 6 in one over, watch video
Both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan often share pictures with each other on their social media posts and Sanjana Ganesan is often seen at the cricket stadium during Jasprit Bumrah's matchday, Cheering for him.
3. Ishan Kishan GF Aditi Hundia
Ishan Kishan's rumored girlfriend Aditi Hundia is also seen every now and then wearing MI's blue jersey and supporting Ishan Kishan. She came into the limelight after she posted about Ishan Kishan's bidding amount after he was sold to MI during the mega auctions of the IPL 2022.
READ: MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in India
Though, the duo has been lip tight about their relationship, every now and then they comment on each other's social media posts. By profession, Aditi Hundia is a model.
4. Kieron Pollard along with his wife Jena Ali
The popular West Indian allrounder, Kieron Pollard got married to Jenna Ali in 2012. She is a successful businesswoman by profession and runs a sports accessories brand.
READ: IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal recalls the moment when Virat Kohli made him feel special
Kieron Pollard and Jenna Ali dated for almost 7 years before getting married and at the time of their marriage, they were already parents to a beautiful son name Kaiden Pollard.
5. Suryakumar Yadav with his wife Devisha Shetty
Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty were in the same college where they first met and Suryakumar Yadav's superb batting skills bowled her instantly. The duo got married in 2016.
READ: IPL 2022: RCB players are wearing 'Black' armbands for this reason, Check now
By profession, Devisha Shetty is a dance coach. Devisha Shetty is often spotted at the Mumbai Indians dugout cheering for her husband.