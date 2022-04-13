MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in India

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to get their first win when they will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The Mumbai side suffered four defeats in four games so far and is at the bottom of the points table. The only consistent player on the side is Suryakumar Yadav who smashed half-centuries in both the matches that he has played so far.

Ishan Kishan too started well in the initial games but has not been able to do the same in the past two games. As far as skipper Rohit Sharma is concerned, he will be all geared up to get the first two points on the points table.

Talking about Punjab Kings, they, on the other hand, suffered a narrow defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last game. Bowler Odean Smith was on the receiving end and Punjab Kings suffered a heartbreak.

The Mayank Agarwal-led franchise is placed at the seventh spot with four points from four games. While Liam Livingstone has been in top-notch form, the side will require their captain and opener Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan respectively to gain their smashing form back.

Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings start? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will be played on April 13 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings take place? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa.