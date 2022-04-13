Bowler takes 5 wickets including a hattrick, but the batting team loses 6 in one over, watch video

In the bizarre turn of events, A batting team collapsed from 132 for 3 to 132 for 9 as they lost 6 wickets in the same over which included 5 wickets by a bowler and 1 run-out. This happened during the ongoing Nepal Pro Club Championship in a match between Push sports Delhi and Malaysia XI.

READ: MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in India

Virandeep Singh from Malaysia XI was handed over the responsibility to bowl the final over for the team and he bowled the 1st delivery as a wide but what followed next was a bizarre turn of events as there was a wicket in every single delivery of the over.

Singh, the Malaysia U19 cricketer, wreaked havoc as the world witnessed the last-over drama coming true. Push Sports were crushed to the ground when Singh claimed a hat-trick in the final over and followed it by picking two more wickets in the over to get a five-wicket haul. Ishan Pandey was run out in the over as every ball of the last over witnessed a batter getting out. Push Sports were crushed by the Malaysia XI.

READ: IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal recalls the moment when Virat Kohli made him feel special

Prior to this incident, there has been only one such case of six wickets falling off six deliveries, which took place in 1951 at the Thomas Hunter Cup.