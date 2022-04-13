IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal recalls the moment when Virat Kohli made him feel special

Devdutt Padikkal, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year has opened up on his experience to bat along with Virat Kohli and how did Virat Kohli make him feel special with a gesture during RCB's game against Rajasthan Royals last year at Wankhede Stadium in which Paddikal scored his maiden IPL century.

Talking during the Red Bull's podcast Greatness starts here Devdutt Padikkal recalled his maiden century against Rajasthan Royals which led RCB to a 10 wicket win he said, "The one thing that I remember pretty clearly was when Virat was being followed by a camera and he told the cameraman ‘Go to him (Devdutt). He is the main man today, and you know that still gives me goosebumps whenever I think about it,"

He also remembered how everyone from RCB appreciated him for his knock and that gave him immense satisfaction. He said, "It's an incredible feeling. When you get a hundred in any team in any tournament in any match, the feeling when you're back in the dressing room, it’s a feeling of pure satisfaction. And to have people like AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and coach Simon Katich, appreciating my performance is all I could ask for as a youngster in the team,"

Devdutt Padikkal was roped in by Rajasthan Royals during the mega auctions of the IPL 2022 for Rs 7.75 crore and has scored 114 runs for the team so far in the 4 games.