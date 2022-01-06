Mumbai Indians' adorable post for Quinton de Kock's newborn baby girl is going viral

Quinton de Kock, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, has been blessed with a baby girl. De Kock, along with his wife Sasha, got blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. The couple has decided to name the newborn 'Kiara'.

De Kock took to Instagram to announce the birth of his baby girl. He posted a picture of the newborn, alongside his wife Sasha from the hospital.

"How’s it my name is Kiara!!!", wrote the 29-year old in the caption.

As soon as De Kock shared the picture with his daughter, wishes from all across the world started to pour in. De Kock's compatriot Dale Steyn congratulated the couple by commenting, "Welcome Kiara! Well done mom and dad!", whereas IPL outfit Mumbai Indians also reposted the picture, and came up with an adorable caption for De Kock and his wife Sasha.

"Heartiest congratulations to Quinton and Sasha for the birth of their daughter Kiara, Best wishes from OneFamily," read the post from Mumbai Indians.

For the unversed, De Kock made 45 appearances for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since joining up with them in 2019. He racked up a total of 1329 runs for the Indians' however, he was released by the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

De Kock recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, midway through the three-match test series between India and South Africa.