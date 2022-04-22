Amid wedding rumours, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to rent luxurious 4BHK apartment together in Mumbai?

Photo credits:Viral Bhayani

For quite some time, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been the talk of the town. Following the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, word of Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding started to spread on social media. The couple, as well as their relatives, have yet to issue a statement. Meanwhile, it has been discovered that the pair intends to relocate to a fancy sea-view apartment.



Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who have never been hesitant about professing their love for one other, are planning to share an apartment. According to Pinkvilla, the lovebirds are claimed to be sharing a 4BHK apartment on the 8th floor of a Carter Road property. There is a view of the sea from this unit. The rent for this apartment will be Rs 10 lakh per month



Athiya and KL Rahul, who have been dating for three years, are reportedly considering a winter wedding. Suniel Shetty, a South Indian who was born into a Mangalorean Tulu-speaking family in Mulki, Mangalore, will most likely marry his daughter in a South Indian ceremony. Both of their parents adore the Bollywood star and Indian captain, and the couple plans to marry by the end of 2022 if all goes according to plan. Athiya's pal, on the other hand, has ruled out the couple's wedding plans due to their busy schedules.



Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are constantly in the news for their adorable images and their frequent appearances together. KL Rahul and the Shetty family recently attended a screening of Ahan Shetty's debut film 'Tadap,' and the Mubarakan actor clapped for her beau at a recent IPL match with her family.

Also read: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married later this year, will have a south Indian winter wedding : Reports

Athiya Shetty was recently spotted at the airport and was approached by a bunch of reporters who asked her a few questions. When asked about rumours of her wedding to her longtime boyfriend, the actor flatly refuted them and walked away from the cameras.