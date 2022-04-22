Athiya Shetty breaks silence on wedding rumours with KL Rahul, video goes viral

Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty recently made headlines after wedding rumours involving renowned cricketer KL Rahul surfaced on social media. On social media, the couple frequently posts cute photos of themselves and mushy captions to give fans and followers an insight into their lives together. Athiya Shetty was recently photographed at the airport and was questioned by paparazzi about the wedding rumours, to which she responded.



Athiya Shetty was recently spotted at the airport and was approached by a bunch of reporters who asked her a few questions. When asked about rumours of her wedding to her longtime boyfriend, the actor flatly refuted them and walked away from the cameras. When questioned if the rumours were genuine, she made a negative gesture. The actor was seen wearing a light blue pair of trousers and a tank top, making a fashion statement. With a pair of gold earrings and black boots, she elevated her look.

A few days ago, Athiya Shetty used black-and-white images of herself and her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, to wish him a happy birthday. The couple has been dating for quite some time, however they have never spoken about it publicly.



Athiya captioned her post, “Anywhere with you, happy birthday.”



The couple walks hand-in-hand through a forest and then snuggles up in a bus in a sequence of images she shared. Fans and celebrities alike reacted positively to the photographs.

Athiya Shetty had opened up about her experience with body shaming. She stated that she used to be very conscious of her body as people trolled her for being skinny during her teenage days.



Also read: KL Rahul REVEALS what he and Suniel Shetty often argue about



"I have fallen into the category of body shaming when I was young. People need to realise that body-shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also skinny and I have always believed that commenting on someone's weight, appearance, anything that can make them less confident is something I don't believe in. You do not know what battle people are facing and you do not know what their insecurities are. I always believe if you do not have anything nice to say, just don't say anything at all. Our words have such an impact on people and our everyday lives. It is important to be kind, how we feel reflects in our everyday's activities," Athiya told ANI.