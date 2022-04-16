Watch: LSG's Marcus Stoinis points towards his girlfriend after hitting HUGE 104-meter six

Marcus Stoinis points towards his girlfriend after hitting a six

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis grabbed eyeballs after he pointed toward his girlfriend, Sarah Czarnuch - who was cheering from the stands - after hitting a huge 104-metre six against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Stoinis was one of the players whom Lucknow Super Giants had opted to pick as their draft players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

After being asked to bat first, as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field, Lucknow Super Giants got off to a flying start as their openers KL Rahul and Quinto de Kock stitched together a 50-run partnership.

While De Kock was removed by Fabian Allen shortly after, skipper KL Rahul remained not out at 103 off 60 balls.

In the 14th over of the innings, Marcus Stoinis decided to whack a huge six off Murugan Ashwin's bowling. In the third ball, the Australian dispatched a googly into the stands, and it covered a lot of distance, 104-metres to be precise.

After striking the ball out of the park, Stoinis pointed towards his girlfriend Sarah Czarnuch, who was seen cheering for the all-rounder from the stands.

Watch Marcus Stoinis point towards his girlfriend after smacking a huge six:

Talking about the match, powered by KL Rahul's century, LSG had managed to score 199/4 in their respective 20 overs. Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai chasing a huge target of 200-runs got off to a shaky start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

However, a late flurry of big hits from Jaydev Unadkat and Keiron Pollard got MI close. But it wasn't enough as LSG defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs to inflict a sixth consecutive defeat on the five-time IPL champs.